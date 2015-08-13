BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says FY production guidance remains unchanged at 12,000 boepd

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy Inc

* H1 average production of 12,578 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“boepd”), in line with guidance (H1-2014: 10,528 boepd)

* Full year 2015 production guidance remains unchanged at 12,000 boepd (95 pct oil)

* Adjusted earnings of $55 million, excluding a non-cash accounting tax charge of $41 million for 6 months to June

* Production in Q3 will be below average guidance level for year due to planned maintenance shutdown activities on host facilities