Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS :

* Q2 revenue 253.9 million euros ($282.29 million), up 3 pct versus year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 55.2 million euros, up 34.3 pct versus year ago

* Q2 net profit 28.5 million euros, up 367.7 pct versus year ago

* Says increase in the group’s results is mainly attributed to the growth in passenger numbers, increased charter revenues and decreased costs related to operations Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8994 euros)