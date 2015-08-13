BRIEF-Fair Value REIT H1 IFRS group net profit up at EUR 6.3 mln

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Fair Value REIT AG :

* H1 IFRS group net profit of 6.3 million euros ($7.02 million)in H1 2015 (previous year: 2.1 million euros)

* FFO at 2.1 million euros in H1 2015 (previous year: 2.5 million euros)

* Increase of FFO 2015 outlook to 6.9 million euros - 7.2 million euros, which corresponds to 0.56 euro - 0.58 euro per share (so far 4.7 million euros - 5.1 million euros)

* Target dividend 2015 of 0.25 euro per share, which corresponds to 50% of FFO

* FFO 2016 forecast of 10.0 million euros - 11.5 million euros, which corresponds to 0.71 euros - 0.82 euros per share

* Target dividend 2016 in a range of 0.36 euro - 0.41 euro per share

