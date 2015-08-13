FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Refresco Gerber Q2 net profit drops to 5.4 mln euros
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
August 13, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Refresco Gerber Q2 net profit drops to 5.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Refresco Gerber NV :

* Q2 volume of 1,672.2 million liters shows organic growth of 0.8 pct compared to same period last year (Q2 2014: 1,659.7 liters)

* Q2 revenue showed a slight decrease to 548.4 million euros ($610.6 million) compared to same period last year (Q2 2015: 550.2 million euros)

* Q2 increased adjusted EBITDA of 67.6 million euros compared to 66.6 million euros in same period last year

* Q2 net profit 5.4 million euros versus 23.9 million euros a year ago

* Expect volume for year to grow organically at low to mid-single digit levels compared to full year 2014 volume (FY 2014: 6.0 billion liters)

* Gross profit margin per liter for 2015 will come down marginally compared to gross profit margin per liter over 2014 (14.2 euro cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
