BRIEF-Delticom H1 EBITDA amounted to 6.6 mln euros up by 6.4 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 13, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Delticom H1 EBITDA amounted to 6.6 mln euros up by 6.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Delticom AG :

* H1 revenues of 250.2 million euros ($278.97 million), an increase of 10.7 percent

* H1 EBITDA amounted to 6.6 million euros after 6.2 million euros the previous year, up by 6.4 percent

* H1 consolidated net income in the first half of the current fiscal year totalled 0.7 million euros after negative income of 0.2 million euros in H1 2014

* For the second half of the year, planning for a year-on-year increase in sales

* Are more optimistic now than we were at the start of the year that we might at least match the revenues of financial year 2014

* Still aiming to at least match EBITDA of the 2014 financial year in absolute terms Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
