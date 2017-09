Aug 13 (Reuters) - Olvi Oyj :

* Q2 net sales 91.2 million euros ($101.60 million) versus 96.9 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 13.9 million euros versus 15.9 million euros year ago

* Estimates that group’s sales volume for 2015 will increase slightly on previous year

* 2015 Net sales and operating profit are estimated to be on a par with 2014 or slightly lower

