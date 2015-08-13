BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q4 2014/2015 EBIT loss significanly up at DKK 410 mln

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Q4 2014/2015 revenue 695 million Danish crowns ($103.73 million) versus 608 million crowns year ago

* Q4 2014/2015 EBIT loss 410 million crowns versus loss 16 million crowns year ago

* Says expects to significantly improve the 2015/2016 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of the continuing business, compared to 2014/15

* Sees revenue in 2015/16 for the Group’s business to grow 8 to 12 percent compared to 2014/15 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7003 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)