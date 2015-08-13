FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DVB Bank H1 interest income up 18.9 pct at 516.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - DVB Bank SE :

* H1 consolidated net income before taxes for the first half of 2015 by 4.6 percent year-on-year, to 43.3 million euros ($48.2 million)(previous year: 41.4 million euros)

* H1 interest income rose by 18.9 percent, from 434.7 million euros to 516.8 million euros

* H1 net fee and commission income was up 2.5 percent, to 52.3 million euros (previous year: 51.0 million euros).

* Common equity Tier 1 ratio as at 30 June 2015 was 16.6 percent (31 December 2014: 18.7 percent), whilst the total capital ratio amounted to 23.3 percent (31 December 2014: 21.6 percent)

* H1 consolidated net income after taxes amounted to 30.1 million euros and thus almost reached previous year’s figure of 31.7 million euros

Source text - bit.ly/1L7mu99

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8992 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

