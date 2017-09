Aug 13 (Reuters) - Funkwerk AG :

* Outlook 2015 confirmed

* H1 group sales of 37.7 million euros ($42 million)only about 4 pct below the high prior-year figure

* H1 operating loss improved from 4.0 million euros to loss of 2.9 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)