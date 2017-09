Aug 13 (Reuters) - Marimekko Oyj :

* Says Elina Aalto is appointed Chief Financial Officer of Marimekko

* At moment, Elina Aalto acts as Director of Finance and HR at Finnish media company A-lehdet Group

* Elina Aalto starts as CFO as of Dec. 11

