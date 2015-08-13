FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Oldenburgische Landesbank H1 profit before tax up at 23.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Oldenburgische Landesbank AG :

* H1 profit before tax up by 4.8 million euros to 23.0 million euros ($25.56 million)

* H1 profit after tax improved to 14.8 million euros (previous year: 12.1 million euros)

* H1 net commission income was 35.0 million euros (previous year: 36.3 million euro)

* H1 net interest income at 114.9 million euros versus 119.0 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2015 solid earnings performance to continue and therefore a year on year improvement in earnings can be generated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

