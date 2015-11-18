CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Velto Cars Q2 net result swings to profit of 963,350 zlotys

(Corrects to change Q2 revenue to 7.8 mln zlotys from 7.9 mln zlotys and Q2 operating profit to 1.1 mln zlotys from 1.3 mln zlotys in body text. Also corrects Q2 net profit to 963,350 zlotys from 669,148 zlotys both in headline and body text. Company corrects its own statement.)

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Velto Cars SA :

* Q2 revenue 7.8 million zlotys ($2.0 million) versus 452,372 zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net profit 963,350 zlotys versus loss of 30,417 zlotys a year ago

* Q2 operating profit 1.1 million zlotys versus loss of 29,741 zlotys a year ago

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9832 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)