FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Velto Cars Q2 net result swings to profit of 963,350 zlotys
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 18, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Velto Cars Q2 net result swings to profit of 963,350 zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to change Q2 revenue to 7.8 mln zlotys from 7.9 mln zlotys and Q2 operating profit to 1.1 mln zlotys from 1.3 mln zlotys in body text. Also corrects Q2 net profit to 963,350 zlotys from 669,148 zlotys both in headline and body text. Company corrects its own statement.)

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Velto Cars SA :

* Q2 revenue 7.8 million zlotys ($2.0 million) versus 452,372 zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net profit 963,350 zlotys versus loss of 30,417 zlotys a year ago

* Q2 operating profit 1.1 million zlotys versus loss of 29,741 zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9832 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.