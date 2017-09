Aug 13 (Reuters) - Fenerbahce Futbol AS :

* To pay 7 million euro ($7.78 million) to Bursaspor for transfer of Ozan Tufan

* Transfer of player is for 5 seasons from 2015-2016 to 2019-2020 Source text for Eikon:

