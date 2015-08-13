FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Atlantic Leaf Properties and Vukile enter strategic relationship
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atlantic Leaf Properties and Vukile enter strategic relationship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd

* Boards of directors of Atlantic Leaf and Vukile announce that companies have agreed terms of a strategic relationship

* Vukile will subscribe for new shares in Atlantic Leaf on JSE Limited to a value of zar 350 million through a private placement of shares to be settled in Oct 2015

* Vukile will increase its investment in Atlantic Leaf up to 30 pct through future placements of shares by Atlantic Leaf

* Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile, will be invited to join board of Atlantic Leaf as a non-executive director

* Vukile will subscribe for 16.1 million new Atlantic Leaf shares at about zar 21.69 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [VKEJ.J ALPL.MZ ALPJ.J]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.