BRIEF-Turbon H1 sales 56.8 mln euros, up 6.6 pct
August 13, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Turbon H1 sales 56.8 mln euros, up 6.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Turbon AG :

* Sales in the first half of 2015 was 56.8 million euros ($63.15 million), up by 3.5 million euros or 6.6 pct higher than in the comparable period of the previous year

* EBIT in the first half of the year was 3.8 million euros (previous year: 5.6 million euros)

* Consolidated net profit for the first half of 2015 amounted to 2.4 million euros after 3.7 million in the previous year

* Still confirms 2015 sales forecast of 110 million euros, and earnings target of at least 6.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

