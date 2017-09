Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sinner AG :

* In the first half of 2015 operating profit improved by 104 thousand euros to 429 thousand euros ($477,863.10)

* H1 net income 338 thousand euros, after 235 thousand euros in the previous year Source text: bit.ly/1IO0ltx

