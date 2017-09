Aug 13 (Reuters) - Moninger Holding AG :

* Half-year result in 2015 amounted to -180 thousand euros, well below the previous year (6 thousand euros)

* H1 revenues down by 812 thousand euros to 6.793 million euros ($7.57 million) Source text: bit.ly/1NdpaEt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)