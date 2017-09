Aug 13 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA :

* Acquisition of design and IP rights for modules and battery management system software from ADS-TEC GmbH

* Plans to invest in a module assembly facility at its Yverdon-Les-Bains site in Switzerland

* Transaction is a shares and cash deal with consideration in form of 1 million Leclanche shares and 2 million euros ($2.2 million) in cash Source text for Eikon:

