BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano AG H1 gross sales up by 10 pct, to 282 mln euros

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mecano AG :

* Gross sales rose by 10 percent in first half of 2015, from 256 million euros ($285.57 million) to 282 million euros

* H1 incoming orders performed even better, climbing by 17.5 percent from 255 million euros to 300 million euros

* H1 operating cash flow (EBITDA) rose by 1.1 percent, from 28.7 million euros to 29 million euros

* H1 operating result (EBIT) fell by 5.3 percent, from 17.4 million euros to 16.5 million euros

* H1 result of period after taxes was 10.1 million euros, down 11.4 percent on previous year (11.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8965 euros)