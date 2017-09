Aug 13 (Reuters) - FastPartner AB :

* Says has signed 15-year lease contract with Må Bättre

* Leases 1,700 square metres in the property Hemsta 11:11/15:7 in Gävle

* The contract will begin on Nov. 1, 2015

