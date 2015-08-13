BRIEF-JSE first-half HEPS rises 25 pct

Aug 13 (Reuters) - JSE Ltd :

* Group earnings after tax for 2015 increased by 29 pct to 430 million rand (2014: 333 million rand), with operating revenue growing by 16 rand to 1 billion rand

* New organic revenue from colocation, issuer services and market data contributed 12 million rand

* Group’s operating expenses increased by 12% (2014: 4%) to 567 million rand (2014: 508 million rand)

* Personnel, technology and technology related costs (depreciation) continue to be principal components of our largely fixed cost base

* Group earnings before interest and tax up by 28 pct to r484 million (2014: r380 million).

* Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 29 pct to 503.9c (2014: 389.4c) and headline earnings per share (heps) increased by 25% to 490.3c (2014: 391.2c).

* H1 revenue 1 billion rand 868.8 million rand year ago

* It is not clear that H2 will see same transactional activity as H1