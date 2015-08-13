REFILE-BRIEF-Royal Imtech NV declared bankrupt by Rotterdam court

(Adds additional 3 bullets about Imtech curators)
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Royal Imtech NV :
* Declared bankrupt by Rotterdam court
* Marine and Nordic divisions sold and 7,300 jobs secured
* Objective to preserve as much as possible other parts of the group
* In addition, Imtech Capital B.V., Imtech B.V. and Imtech Group B.V. also have been declared bankrupt as of August 13
* Says unlikely shareholders will enjoy any benefit from division sales
* Says creditors will receive all proceeds from sales of operations
* Imtech Curators: In talks with possible buyers for Spanish, Belgian And British divisions
* Imtech Curators: In talks with potential buyers for traffic & infrastructure division
* Imtech Curators: Have seen "much interest" from potential buyers of Dutch operations