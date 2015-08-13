FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Royal Imtech NV declared bankrupt by Rotterdam court
#Market News
August 13, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Royal Imtech NV declared bankrupt by Rotterdam court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds additional 3 bullets about Imtech curators)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Royal Imtech NV :

* Declared bankrupt by Rotterdam court

* Marine and Nordic divisions sold and 7,300 jobs secured

* Objective to preserve as much as possible other parts of the group

* In addition, Imtech Capital B.V., Imtech B.V. and Imtech Group B.V. also have been declared bankrupt as of August 13

* Says unlikely shareholders will enjoy any benefit from division sales

* Says creditors will receive all proceeds from sales of operations

* Imtech Curators: In talks with possible buyers for Spanish, Belgian And British divisions

* Imtech Curators: In talks with potential buyers for traffic & infrastructure division

* Imtech Curators: Have seen “much interest” from potential buyers of Dutch operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
