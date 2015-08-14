FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding H1 net sales at CHF 579.1 mln, organic growth of 1.7 pct
#Switzerland Market Report
August 14, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding H1 net sales at CHF 579.1 mln, organic growth of 1.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Daetwyler Holding AG :

* H1 net sales of 579.1 million Swiss francs ($593.71 million), organic growth of 1.7 pct,

* H1 net profit fell to 42.1 million Swiss francs due to currency losses

* H1 EBIT margin increased slightly to 11.6 pct or 12.5 pct adjusted for negative currency effects

* Is confident of reaching its sales target of 1,200 million Swiss francs for year as a whole and anticipates an EBIT margin in range of 10 pct to 13 pct Source text - bit.ly/1DOJmuB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9754 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

