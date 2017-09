Aug 14 (Reuters) - Melhus Sparebank : * Q2 pretax profit NOK 25.8 million versus NOK 26.7 million year ago * Q2 net interest income NOK 29.7 million versus 30.7 million year ago * Says uncertainty in parts of the Norwegian economy may lead to higher losses ahead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)