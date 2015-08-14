FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate H1 profit after tax down at 10.0 mln euros
#Financials
August 14, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate H1 profit after tax down at 10.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* H1 gross rental income of 103.6 million euros ($115.55 million)(H1 2014: 106.9 million euros), with an EPRA like-for-like GRI of 88.1 million euros (H1 2014: 96.5)

* H1 net rental income of 97.9 million euros (H1 2014: 103.1 million euros), with an EPRA like- for-like NRI of 83.7 million euros (H1 2014: 95.1 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA, excluding revaluation and disposals, was 81.3 million euros (H1 2014: 90.3 million euros)

* H1 profit after taxation was 10.0 million euros compared to 36.2 million euros for first half of 2014

* Third quarterly dividend of 0.0675 euros per share due to be paid as a capital repayment on Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
