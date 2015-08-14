FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digia Q2 operating profit up at EUR 2.5 million
#Communications Equipment
August 14, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Digia Q2 operating profit up at EUR 2.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Digia Oyj :

* Q2 consolidated net sales 27.1 million euros versus 24.5 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 2.5 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago

* Profitability of domestic operations is expected to reach at least a moderate level in 2015.

* Digia expects a clear full-year improvement in both net sales and operating profit from previous year’s level.

* QT business is expected to show continued growth in second half, with profitability on a positive curve compared to previous year’s figures

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
