FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tele Columbus Q2 revenue up by 2.3 pct, to EUR 54.3 mln
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 14, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tele Columbus Q2 revenue up by 2.3 pct, to EUR 54.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tele Columbus AG :

* Revenues in Q2 of 2015 increased by 2.3 percent year on year to 54.3 million euros ($60.57 million)

* Compared to a high normalised EBITDA of 25.4 million euros in previous year’s Q2, company again showed significant growth of 9.2 percent year on year to 27.7 million euros in Q2 2015

* Confirmed guidance for full year 2015

* Tele Columbus does not expect to propose a dividend for fiscal year 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1JWErZm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.