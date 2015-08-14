FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 14, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ecotel Communication Q2 EBITDA slightly down at 1.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ecotel Communication AG :

* EBITDA in Q2 2015 totalled 1.8 million euros ($2.01 million), which is only 0.1 million euros below previous year’s level

* Q2 consolidated turnover decreased slightly by 0.3 million euros to 23.7 million euros

* Confirms forecast published in 2014 annual report and continues to expect EBITDA of 7.5 million - 8.5 million euros for current business year 2015, with revenue of 90 million - 100 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

