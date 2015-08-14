BRIEF-IP Group's portfolio company First Light Fusion completes 22.7 mln stg funding round

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ip Group Plc

* IP Group Plc - portfolio company First Light Fusion completes 22.7 mln stg funding round

* University of Oxford spin-out seeks to commercialise new implosion processes and establishes scientific advisory board

* Following 14 mln stg million first tranche of fundraising, IP has an undiluted beneficial interest of 34.9 pct in First Light that is valued at 13.9 million stg and an unrealised fair value gain to group of 6.4 million stg

* Has committed 5.8 million stg to first tranche