FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IP Group's portfolio company First Light Fusion completes 22.7 mln stg funding round
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IP Group's portfolio company First Light Fusion completes 22.7 mln stg funding round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ip Group Plc

* IP Group Plc - portfolio company First Light Fusion completes 22.7 mln stg funding round

* University of Oxford spin-out seeks to commercialise new implosion processes and establishes scientific advisory board

* Following 14 mln stg million first tranche of fundraising, IP has an undiluted beneficial interest of 34.9 pct in First Light that is valued at 13.9 million stg and an unrealised fair value gain to group of 6.4 million stg

* Has committed 5.8 million stg to first tranche Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.