BRIEF-Standard Bank Group says H1 HEPS up 27 pct to 651 cents
August 14, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Standard Bank Group says H1 HEPS up 27 pct to 651 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results and dividend announcement for six months ended 30 June 2015

* H1 headline earnings up 27 pct r10 529 million

* Dividend per share up 17 pvt 303 cents H114: 259 cents

* Credit loss ratio 0.99 pct H114: 1.13 pct

* H1 headline earnings per share up 27 pct to 651 cents

* Total income grew by 9 pct in H115, with net interest income (NII) increasing by 8 pct primarily due to 16 pct increase in average interest-earning assets, driven mainly by growth in lower-yielding high quality Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
