BRIEF-Ratos H1 pretax profit rises
August 14, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ratos H1 pretax profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) -

* Ratos Jan-Jun profit before tax SEK 451m (13)

* Profit before tax adjusted for exit gain SEK 215m (13)

* Ratos says our cautious macroeconomic view for the full year 2015 remains unchanged while we expect the transaction market to remain strong

* Ratos says for portfolio of companies we owned at end of Q2, we have an unchanged positive view, assessment remains that conditions exist for a higher operating profit in 2015

* Total return on Ratos shares +20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
