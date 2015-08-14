BRIEF-Ratos H1 pretax profit rises

Aug 14 (Reuters) -

* Ratos Jan-Jun profit before tax SEK 451m (13)

* Profit before tax adjusted for exit gain SEK 215m (13)

* Ratos says our cautious macroeconomic view for the full year 2015 remains unchanged while we expect the transaction market to remain strong

* Ratos says for portfolio of companies we owned at end of Q2, we have an unchanged positive view, assessment remains that conditions exist for a higher operating profit in 2015

* Total return on Ratos shares +20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: