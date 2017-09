Aug 14 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV :

* Wolters Kluwer agrees to acquire Learner’s Digest International, a leading provider of continuing medical education for physicians

* Announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 pct of Learner's Digest International, LLC, for $150 million in cash