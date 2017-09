Aug 14 (Reuters) - Rosgosstrakh OJSC :

* Says RGS Aktivy LLC decreases stake in company to 7.1 pct from 10.5 pct

* Says RGS Holding LLC decreases stake in company to 49.8 pct from 52 pct

