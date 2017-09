Aug 14 (Reuters) - Asknet AG :

* H1 sales revenues fell by 12.7 percent to 36.98 million euros

* Forecast for full year 2015 once again confirmed

* H1 gross profit decreased compared to first half of 2014 by 9.4 percent to 4.76 million euros

* H1 net loss for period 0.29 million euros versus profit 0.04 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT loss 0.29 million euros versus profit 0.04 million euros year ago