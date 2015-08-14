FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genmab in license agreement with Novo Nordisk
#Healthcare
August 14, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Genmab in license agreement with Novo Nordisk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Genmab

* Enters commercial license agreement with Novo Nordisk for Duobody technology

* Says receives 2 million dollars in upfront payment

* Says two commercial Duobody technology licenses granted to Novo Nordisk

* Says is entitled to potential development, regulatory and sales milestones of up to approximately 250 million dollars for each exclusive license, or about 200 million dollar for each non-exclusive license

* Says agreement is not expected to have a material impact on 2015 financial guidance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Copenhagen Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
