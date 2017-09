Aug 14 (Reuters) - Avod :

* Wholly owned units Banadora Gida and Karmet Tarim Petrol decided to merge under unit Hasat BNO Grup Gida

* New company Hasat BNO Grup Gida capital share to be increased to 21.3 million lira ($7.51 million) from 8 million lira

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8350 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)