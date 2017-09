Aug 14 (Reuters) - PRFoods AS :

* Q2 unaudited consolidated sales 11.4 million euros ($12.67 million), up 1.2 percent versus year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 0.6 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* Q2 net profit 0.3 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago

* The forecast for FY 2015 is 44.2 million euros in revenues and expected EBITDA from business operations is 2.3 million euros Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8996 euros)