Aug 17 (Reuters) - VZ Holding AG :

* During the first half of the year, VZ Group increased its revenues by 18.5 percent to 112.4 million Swiss francs ($115.01 million)

* H1 net profit grew 30.4 percent to reach 42.9 million francs

* Anticipate solid growth for the entire business year

* Expects a similar operating performance over the second half of the year Source text: bit.ly/1UNpex1

($1 = 0.9773 Swiss francs)