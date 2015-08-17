FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evry to initiate cost reductions, expects layoffs in Norway and Sweden
August 17, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Evry to initiate cost reductions, expects layoffs in Norway and Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Evry ASA :

* Initiates cost reductions that will affect all reporting segments

* It will affect around 500 - 550 positions in Norway and Sweden

* Restructuring has a yearly estimated cost effect of 400 million - 500 million Norwegian crowns ($48.50 million - $60.60 million)

* Provisions related to the restructuring is estimated to 260 million - 320 million crowns, and will be recognized in the third and fourth quarter of 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2496 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

