BRIEF-Roche says study shows investigational immunotherapy treatment shrank tumors
#Healthcare
August 17, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Roche says study shows investigational immunotherapy treatment shrank tumors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag

* Says pivotal Phase II study showed investigational immunotherapy atezolizumab shrank tumors in people with a specific type of lung cancer

* Roche will discuss results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of atezolizumab’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation in lung cancer

* Plans to present results at an upcoming medical meeting and will discuss these data as well as results from other lung cancer studies with health authorities to bring this medicine to patients “as quickly as possible.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
