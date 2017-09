Aug 17 (Reuters) - Mabion SA :

* Amathus TFI fund, AMATHUS 3 FIZ, acquires 450,000 shares of the company and raises its stake in Mabion to 4.17 percent from 0 percent

* In total Amathus TFI owns 9.15 pct stake in Mabion Source text for Eikon:

