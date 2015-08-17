BRIEF-National Grid's property business inks contract with BNP Paribas Real Estate

Aug 17 (Reuters) - National Grid Plc

* National Grid’s property business has awarded a three year contract to BNP Paribas Real Estate

* Contract to BNP Paribas Real Estate, to provide property management, real estate and facilities management for its commercial property portfolio

* BNP Paribas real estate will start full delivery of services from 1 April 2016 and will start transition work from existing provider, in early Sept

* Three year contract starts in April 2016 and also includes an option to extend contract for a further two years