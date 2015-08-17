FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Grid's property business inks contract with BNP Paribas Real Estate
August 17, 2015

BRIEF-National Grid's property business inks contract with BNP Paribas Real Estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - National Grid Plc

* National Grid’s property business has awarded a three year contract to BNP Paribas Real Estate

* Contract to BNP Paribas Real Estate, to provide property management, real estate and facilities management for its commercial property portfolio

* BNP Paribas real estate will start full delivery of services from 1 April 2016 and will start transition work from existing provider, in early Sept

* Three year contract starts in April 2016 and also includes an option to extend contract for a further two years Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
