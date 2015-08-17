FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inmarsat says date for third GX satellite launch set for Aug. 28
August 17, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Inmarsat says date for third GX satellite launch set for Aug. 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc :

* Confirms launch date for its third Global Xpress satellite

* Third satellite in GX programme scheduled for launch at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 12.44pm (BST) on Aug. 28, 2015

* First Global Xpress satellite - Inmarsat-5 F1 - was launched in December 2013 and entered commercial service in July 2014

* Following successful launch of I-5 F3, Inmarsat expects to commence global commercial GX services by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

