BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission recommends prohibition of MTN, Telkom deal
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 17, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission recommends prohibition of MTN, Telkom deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - South African Competition Commission

* Commission recommends prohibition of Mtn and Telkom RAN sharing and bilateral roaming merger

* Found that proposed transaction is likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in mobile services market

* Found that merger would effectively limit ability of telkom mobile to grow and independently compete against mtn and other mobile operators

* There were no workable remedies identified which would adequately address harm to competition arising from transaction Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
