BRIEF-Ingenuity Property to buy Knysna mall from Waterbuck Trust
August 17, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ingenuity Property to buy Knysna mall from Waterbuck Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd

* Announcement regarding the acquisition of Knysna mall

* Entered into an offer to purchase with Waterbuck Trust in terms of which ingenuity will acquire 75 pct of rental enterprise

* Rental enterprise, including its improvements and leases, in respect of erf 16472, Knysna, Western Cape situated at main road, Knysna and known as Knysna mall

* Acquisition will become effective on transfer which is expected to be on or about 1 November 2015

* Total consideration for acquisition is 240 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
