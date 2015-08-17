BRIEF-Ingenuity Property to buy Knysna mall from Waterbuck Trust

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd

* Announcement regarding the acquisition of Knysna mall

* Entered into an offer to purchase with Waterbuck Trust in terms of which ingenuity will acquire 75 pct of rental enterprise

* Rental enterprise, including its improvements and leases, in respect of erf 16472, Knysna, Western Cape situated at main road, Knysna and known as Knysna mall

* Acquisition will become effective on transfer which is expected to be on or about 1 November 2015

