BRIEF-Clientele's FY diluted HEPS up 15 pct to 108 cents

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Clientele Ltd

* Condensed preliminary group result for the year ended 30 June 2015

* FY diluted headline earnings per share increased by 15 pct to 108 cents

* Dividend declared per share increased by 15 pct to 90 cents

* Net insurance premiums increased by 17 pct to r1.5 billion

* Profit before tax increased by 19 pct to r501.9 million (2014: r422.4 million)

* Headline earnings for group increased by 17 pct to r360.6 million (2014: r307.6 million)