Aug 17 (Reuters) - Contagious Gaming Inc

* Contagious Gaming responds to Sportech News

* Confirms that it is in discussions with Sportech on a possible business combination

* Subject to a number of conditions, including securing appropriate debt and equity financing

* Can be no certainty that submission of proposal will lead to contagious gaming making a formal offer or, in turn, completion of business combination