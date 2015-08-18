BRIEF-Bell H1 net profit up 14.6 pct to CHF 32 mln

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bell AG :

* At 1.28 billion Swiss francs ($1.31 billion)(+0.2 pct, +2.98 million francs), Bell Group’s H1 sales are on a par with previous year

* H1 EBITDA exceeded previous year’s level at 90.5 million francs

* H1 net profit at 32 million francs (+14.6 pct, +4.1 million francs) is up by around 5 percent on last year’s figure

* Sees further profit improvement compared to 2014 in second six months of year