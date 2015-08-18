FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bell H1 net profit up 14.6 pct to CHF 32 mln
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 18, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bell H1 net profit up 14.6 pct to CHF 32 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bell AG :

* At 1.28 billion Swiss francs ($1.31 billion)(+0.2 pct, +2.98 million francs), Bell Group’s H1 sales are on a par with previous year

* H1 EBITDA exceeded previous year’s level at 90.5 million francs

* H1 net profit at 32 million francs (+14.6 pct, +4.1 million francs) is up by around 5 percent on last year’s figure

* Sees further profit improvement compared to 2014 in second six months of year Source text: bit.ly/1NpvCZe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9788 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.