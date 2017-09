Aug 18 (Reuters) - Komax Holding AG :

* H1 consolidated sales grew by 2.0 pct to 175.0 million Swiss francs ($178.77 million)

* H1 EBIT came to 21.4 million Swiss francs(previous year: 22.5 million Swiss francs)

* H1 group profit after taxes rose by 43.4 pct to 11.8 million Swiss francs

* Sees another good result for the Komax Group in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9789 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)