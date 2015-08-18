FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elma Electronic H1 order income up 3.7 pct to CHF 57.3 mln
#Computer Hardware
August 18, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elma Electronic H1 order income up 3.7 pct to CHF 57.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Elma Electronic AG :

* H1 order income increased by 3.7 pct to 57.3 million Swiss francs ($58.54 million)

* H1 revenue of 55.4 million francs decreased by 4.3 pct versus previous year

* H1 EBIT at 1.5 million francs and net income at 0.8 million francs ahead of previous year

* For the full business year 2015 Elma will maintain the objective to increase revenue and to improve the operating result Source text: bit.ly/1PwFRtZ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9788 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
